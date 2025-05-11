Deutsche Bank AG Has $122.98 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,314 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $122,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $111.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $98.77 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.36.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -179.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $594,902.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,390.44. This represents a 36.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,974.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,493.68. This represents a 27.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.50.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

