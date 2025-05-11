Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 6,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 535 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $90,794.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,109,826.76. The trade was a 0.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 528 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $91,138.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,140.91. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,295. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX opened at $176.96 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.47 and a twelve month high of $179.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.93.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

