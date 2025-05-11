Deutsche Bank AG Buys 1,481,110 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,356,849 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481,110 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.61% of Halliburton worth $145,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 261.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.84.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average is $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $38.35.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 10,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $258,226.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,486.40. This represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,689,712.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,149.13. This trade represents a 52.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,321,170 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

