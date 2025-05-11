DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Reduces Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,090 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQM. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $120,395,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 367.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after buying an additional 231,010 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after acquiring an additional 177,898 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,302,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,093,000 after acquiring an additional 177,323 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $5,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $31.27 and a 52 week high of $50.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.43.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

