DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Buys 41,345 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 882.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,345 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Frontdoor by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Frontdoor by 332.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTDR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $53.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.99. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.27. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.99% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

