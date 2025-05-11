Driehaus Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,324.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,469,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,774,000 after buying an additional 3,225,543 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,706,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $346,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,043 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2,061.8% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,438,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,503 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,734,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,629,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Suncor Energy stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.41. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $41.95.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.4133 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SU. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.