Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $829,000 Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,815,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,476,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,712,238,000 after purchasing an additional 395,053 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,236,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,220,290,000 after purchasing an additional 166,767 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,093,345,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,443,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $870,918,000 after buying an additional 1,438,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.