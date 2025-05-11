DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Trims Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613,154 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleKnight Management LP grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $2,595,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $267,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,007.43. This represents a 8.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $3,330,168.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 626,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,908,178.14. This trade represents a 14.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WSC. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of WSC stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 179.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $559.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.51 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is currently 311.11%.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

