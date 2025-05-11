DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 38,382 Shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Free Report) by 104.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,382 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLTW. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,010,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 1,421.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 45,699 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTW opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.49. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $35.82 and a twelve month high of $51.92.

About Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.