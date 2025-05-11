Driehaus Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,695 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 11,356 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth raised its position in Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.53. The company has a market cap of $172.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,355. The trade was a 11.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 361,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,904 shares of company stock worth $6,027,619 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.