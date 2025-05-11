3,339 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Purchased by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $107.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.53, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.12. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $170.08.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 10,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.86, for a total value of $1,177,948.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,538,058.64. This represents a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $13,451,522.15. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 466,535 shares in the company, valued at $49,373,399.05. This represents a 21.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 559,867 shares of company stock valued at $57,550,902. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DDOG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $143.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.54.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

