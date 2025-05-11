DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires Shares of 199,965 Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 199,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in Iris Energy by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iris Energy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth $587,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Iris Energy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Iris Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Iris Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of IREN stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. Iris Energy Limited has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. Iris Energy had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iris Energy

(Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IREN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.