Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 3,488 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in ON by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 29,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ON by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ON by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in ON by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.03, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.30. On Holding AG has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $64.05.

ONON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ON from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on ON from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.73.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

