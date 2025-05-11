DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Trims Stock Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 696,752 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDE. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 853.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, ZEGA Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coeur Mining

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 668,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,362.50. The trade was a 1.52 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 12.6 %

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.59%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

