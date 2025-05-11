DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Lowers Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,737 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,147,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,425,000 after purchasing an additional 64,753 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 159,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 209,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $748,572.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,856.26. This represents a 19.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $941,735.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,617.40. This trade represents a 21.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRA opened at $23.40 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.37.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

