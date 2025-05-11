DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Boosts Stock Position in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,237 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.12% of Hafnia worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hafnia in the 4th quarter valued at $3,123,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hafnia during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hafnia by 1,084.9% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 200,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 183,850 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Hafnia in the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Hafnia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Hafnia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAFN opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.97. Hafnia Limited has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $8.99.

Hafnia Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.0294 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Hafnia’s payout ratio is currently 7.28%.

Separately, Fearnley Fonds raised Hafnia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

About Hafnia

(Free Report)

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

