EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBTC. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $81.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.27. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $86.11.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

