EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 300.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 136,330 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $24,644,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 235,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 57,338 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCT stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.43. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $18.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

