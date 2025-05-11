DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its holdings in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,992 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bread Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $3,480,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

BFH opened at $50.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.59. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.76. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BFH shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on Bread Financial and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

