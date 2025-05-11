DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 81,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 30,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CNQ opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.81. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.4227 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 63.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CNQ shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNQ

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.