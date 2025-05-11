EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $723,000 Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,406 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $527,719,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,633,987 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $433,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,515 shares during the last quarter. AE Industrial Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $113,088,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,742,442 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $210,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,570 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,960,206 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $458,340,000 after purchasing an additional 831,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Susquehanna raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.87.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day moving average of $78.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

