EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,997 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.37.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $192.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.87 and its 200 day moving average is $209.69. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

