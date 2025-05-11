Oppenheimer Lowers Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $210.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.14% from the company’s current price.

EXPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $174.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.04.

Expedia Group stock opened at $156.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $670,565,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 3,369.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $172,995,000 after acquiring an additional 999,454 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,975,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,206,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $368,276,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

