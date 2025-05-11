Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MUSA. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Melius Research raised Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens raised Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.29.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Murphy USA

Murphy USA Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $445.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $476.03 and its 200-day moving average is $494.21. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.59. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $422.66 and a 52-week high of $561.08.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 61.60%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In related news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 797 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.31, for a total transaction of $360,491.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,476.19. This trade represents a 25.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total transaction of $939,160.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,200.66. This represents a 25.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,043 in the last 90 days. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 116.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy USA

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.