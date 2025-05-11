Barclays Boosts Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $172.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $159.50 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $173.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $162.96 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $126.77 and a 52 week high of $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.83.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.21 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $724,473.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,890,187.04. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total transaction of $28,865.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,552.20. The trade was a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,313 shares of company stock worth $1,171,707. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

