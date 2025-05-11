EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,572 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,293.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,725,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,817 shares during the last quarter. Stanich Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,895,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,919,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,446,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,066,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,695,000 after buying an additional 313,849 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $100.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $109.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.04.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.