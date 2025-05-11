CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 46,914 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

CoreCap Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,914 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.3134 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

