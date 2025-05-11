Cetera Investment Advisers Has $13.43 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in General Mills were worth $13,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $54.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average is $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.05. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.82 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GIS

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,346 shares in the company, valued at $22,967,490. This represents a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.