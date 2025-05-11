Bokf Na Has $234,000 Stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Scholastic by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in Scholastic by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Scholastic by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $18.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.23 million, a P/E ratio of -105.22 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Scholastic Co. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $38.77.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.68 million. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scholastic Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Scholastic Profile

(Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.