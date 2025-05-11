Algert Global LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNEX opened at $88.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $97.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average of $73.21.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $626,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,711 shares in the company, valued at $23,838,977.16. The trade was a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Sean Michael Oconnor sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $309,477.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,019,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,351,240.19. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,457 shares of company stock worth $10,065,594 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on StoneX Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

