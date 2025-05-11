Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX opened at $22.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.