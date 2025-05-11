YETI (NYSE:YETI) Shares Down 3.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% during trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $34.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. YETI traded as low as $28.39 and last traded at $28.50. Approximately 202,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,705,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.61.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on YETI from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of YETI from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Institutional Trading of YETI

YETI Stock Down 5.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,529,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,924,000 after purchasing an additional 51,443 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of YETI by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,560,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,114,000 after buying an additional 489,063 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,356,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,501,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,812,000 after buying an additional 22,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in YETI by 7.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,217,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,315,000 after acquiring an additional 86,906 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.84.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $351.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

