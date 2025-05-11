Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,250 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $2,110,000. GDS Wealth Management grew its position in Guidewire Software by 618.5% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 18,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $213.63 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.65 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.70 and a 200-day moving average of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 593.42, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.82, for a total value of $234,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,397,077.26. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Keller sold 1,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $341,935.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,318.10. This represents a 13.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,771 shares of company stock worth $6,507,557 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.08.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

