Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Nucor were worth $13,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 306.6% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Nucor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 639,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,677,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, AmeriServ Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock opened at $115.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.42. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $97.59 and a 52-week high of $176.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.15%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,590,128.67. This trade represents a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Argus set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

