CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 795 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SPEM stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.19. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.56. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $42.88.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.