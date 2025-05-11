Colonial Trust Co SC Purchases 189 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 295.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $103.76 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $83.94 and a 1-year high of $132.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.85 and a 200-day moving average of $108.01.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $785.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.12 million. Kirby had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kirby from $133.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

