Colonial Trust Co SC Decreases Stock Holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Colonial Trust Co SC reduced its holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clear Secure by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,526,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,718,000 after acquiring an additional 473,207 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,698,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,519,000 after purchasing an additional 501,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,322,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,999 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 24,161.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,300,000 after buying an additional 3,039,236 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Clear Secure by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,766,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,707,000 after buying an additional 1,463,748 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YOU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Clear Secure Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE YOU opened at $24.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.25. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.36.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Clear Secure had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Clear Secure’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Further Reading

