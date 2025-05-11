Colonial Trust Co SC Purchases 114 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,836.4% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,352.8% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE THC opened at $148.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.94. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $109.82 and a 12-month high of $171.20. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Baird R W cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price (down previously from $153.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $1,194,720.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,022.54. This represents a 25.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

