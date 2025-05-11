CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $502,000 Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 190.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.96. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $23.66.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.