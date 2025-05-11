Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Colonial Trust Co SC

Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 9,300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in Biogen by 564.6% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Biogen by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 347,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.30.

BIIB opened at $118.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.38. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $238.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.24). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $1,314,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,926.36. The trade was a 43.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

