CoreCap Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,395,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 683.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 64,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 56,015 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,196,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $133.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.45. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.11. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $111.51 and a one year high of $144.20.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

