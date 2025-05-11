Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 5,264 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MSA Safety by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $114,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $584,007. This trade represents a 16.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSA shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price objective on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.80.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of MSA stock opened at $157.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $127.86 and a 12 month high of $200.61.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. MSA Safety had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

