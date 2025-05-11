Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 8,886 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,886 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,389,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,667,165,000 after acquiring an additional 135,009 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,027,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,340,000 after purchasing an additional 679,688 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,123,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $796,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,645,000 after buying an additional 71,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,676,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $269.82 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.98 and a 1 year high of $309.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.47 and its 200-day moving average is $252.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.68.

Equifax Increases Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Equifax from $284.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total transaction of $518,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,887,101.60. This trade represents a 2.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $5,686,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,539,980.95. This trade represents a 13.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

