Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,178 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,620,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,751,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351,829 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,410,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,121,000 after buying an additional 238,717 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,130,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,843,000 after acquiring an additional 536,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,835,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,538,000 after acquiring an additional 438,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,750,000.

VGSH opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.39. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.66 and a 1-year high of $59.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.1983 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

