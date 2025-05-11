Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 567 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FB Financial worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 196,172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $9,546,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 197,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 77,885 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 489.5% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 70,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 58,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,886,000 after buying an additional 56,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FB Financial

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.83 per share, for a total transaction of $103,660.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,927,841 shares in the company, valued at $566,389,999.03. This represents a 0.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.49 per share, for a total transaction of $291,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,146.22. This represents a 13.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,200 shares of company stock worth $492,208. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FBK stock opened at $45.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.93. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $58.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average is $49.77.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $130.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.28 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FBK. StockNews.com cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Hovde Group upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

