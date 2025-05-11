HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,394 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 95,533 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Up 0.5 %

HPQ stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.56. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $39.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814.81. This represents a 99.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of HP from $36.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

