Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 113 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter worth $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,023.33.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at $7,891,380. This trade represents a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $7,152.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7,183.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7,950.16. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6,562.85 and a twelve month high of $9,964.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.87 by ($13.04). NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

