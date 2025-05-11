First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 150,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 21,199 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 713,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,572,000 after buying an additional 227,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter.

SDVY stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.62. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1576 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

