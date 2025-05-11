Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 861 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARM by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARM during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in ARM by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ARM Price Performance
Shares of ARM stock opened at $115.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.41 billion, a PE ratio of 152.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.39. Arm Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $188.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on ARM. Cfra Research upgraded ARM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of ARM from $176.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on ARM from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on ARM from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.
View Our Latest Research Report on ARM
ARM Profile
Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ARM
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Here’s The Reason Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On MercadoLibre Stock
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Analyst-Favorite Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark: Worth the Hype?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.