Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 861 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARM by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARM during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in ARM by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARM stock opened at $115.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.41 billion, a PE ratio of 152.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.39. Arm Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $188.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.09.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 21.82%. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARM. Cfra Research upgraded ARM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of ARM from $176.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on ARM from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on ARM from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

