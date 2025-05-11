JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Holdings Raised by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,238 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPQ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $58.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.5979 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $7.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.90%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.54.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

